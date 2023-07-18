Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey Films Land SAG-AFTRA Waivers

SAG-AFTRA has released a list of an initial batch of independent film projects that have signed the guild’s interim agreement, which will allow those movies to continue filming or imminently start filming even as the actors strike against the studios carries on.

Among the titles to obtain waivers is “Mother Mary,” which is an A24 and Topic Studios project from David Lowery starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, and “The Rivals of Amziah King,” a crime thriller that stars Matthew McConaughey. “Death of a Unicorn,” another A24 title starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, also signed the interim agreement. A24 is not an AMPTP member.

Some others of note: “Flight Risk” directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg, “Dust Bunny” with Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver, the musical biopic “The Yellow Tie” with John Malkovich, and “Anniversary” with Diane Lane and Phoebe Dynevor. Others that were previously reported include the Rebel Wilson comedy “Bride Hard” and the fourth season of “The Chosen,” the Biblical project from Angel Studios.

“The Strike Order extends to productions produced under the Codified Basic and Television Agreements as well as related contracts like the Low Budget Theatrical Agreement, Moderate Low Budget Project Agreement, Ultra Low Budget Project Agreement, and Special New Media Agreements. However, producers that otherwise fall within the scope of the strike order may apply for an interim agreement,” the guild wrote on its website. “Once such applications are vetted and, if approved by SAG-AFTRA, the union offers an Interim Agreement, and the producer accepts it by returning a signed copy. Once that process is complete, performers may render services on that specific production without being in violation of the strike order.”

The full list can be found here.

Hundreds of film titles have already applied for a waiver from the guild, according to a comment yesterday from lead SAG-AFTRA negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, but the guild is looking for “truly independent” projects that don’t have ties to the AMPTP.

It remains to be seen whether actors who are on strike will continue working on these projects while their peers are on strike, even with waivers in hand.

While there are just 39 titles on the list at the moment, the list will be updated daily, and the guild is prioritizing titles that have already been shooting, are about to shoot, and have already been cast.

As IndieWire reported yesterday, some confirmation letters had already gone out to select projects informing them that they’d be approved to continue filming, even though the interim agreement itself had not been finalized.

Under the terms of the interim agreement, indie producers are agreeing to offer cast an 11 percent raise to the minimum salary as negotiated in the previous 2020 deal. It also comes with the expectation that the producers will agree to whatever the new terms of the contract are whenever the strike between the studios and SAG-AFTRA ends.