Anthony Mackie Recalls Harrison Ford’s Response to His Nerves on ‘Captain America 4’ Set: ‘Let’s Shoot This Piece of Sh*t’

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will be the last time Harrison Ford dons a fedora and bullwhip to play the iconic adventurer, but fans will still have plenty of opportunities to see him on the big screen.

The actor is diving straight into another blockbuster Disney franchise by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the role previously played by the late William Hurt. Ford will make his debut as the character in next summer’s “Captain America: Brave New World” before suiting up again in “Thunderbolts” next December.

Few Hollywood projects are bigger than a Marvel movie, but even Ford’s superhero co-stars found themselves intimidated by his movie star gravitas. In an interview with Inverse, Anthony Mackie recalled his nerves about working with Ford and the fittingly nonchalant way that the “Star Wars” legend put him at ease.

“The first day was so intimidating,” Mackie said. “I was so fucking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison fucking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.’”

“Captain America: Brave New World” will be the first full movie with Mackie wielding the shield as Captain America since Chris Evans departed the franchise after “Avengers: Endgame.” The actor explained that Ford’s iteration of Thaddeus Ross plays a key role in the film and that the two men share multiple scenes together.

“We spent a good bit of time together,” he said. “Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

“Captain America: Brave New World” is directed by Julius Onah from a script written by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman. In addition to Mackie and Ford, the film stars Danny Ramirez, Liv Tyler, Rosa Salazar, and Tim Blake Nelson. Disney is set to release the film in theaters on July 26, 2024.