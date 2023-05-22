Aubrey Plaza Finally Binged ‘The Sopranos’ After Acting Opposite Michael Imperioli: ‘I’m Shook’

It took Aubrey Plaza close to two decades to finish “The Sopranos.”

The “White Lotus” Season 2 actress starred opposite “Sopranos” alum Michael Imperioli but had not seen the iconic HBO mafia series’ finale until she recently binged the show with “New Girl” and “Minx” star Jake Johnson.

“I’m shook,” Plaza told Vanity Fair of finally watching the polarizing “The Sopranos” series finale. “Yesterday I was like, ’Oh my God, what do you think happened?’ And [Jake] was like, ‘I don’t know but I was crying,’ and I was like, ‘I was crying too.’ I was like, ‘This is ridiculous, that we’re going through “Sopranos” finale stuff.'”

Even though “The Sopranos” is streaming on HBO platform Max, Plaza still purchased the entire show on iTunes, to husband Jeff Baena’s dismay. Plaza cited the frustrating aspect of trying to navigate streamers and keeping track of what’s available.

“I get really angry,” Plaza said. “I was trying to watch ‘Top Chef’ Season 20. Couldn’t figure out how to fucking get Hulu + Live. I give up! I can’t. I just can’t. And so what I like to do is go on iTunes and buy movies that are old. Or I’ll go on iTunes and just, like, buy the whole ‘Sopranos’ series, and then my husband will be like, ‘You literally can watch that for free on HBO Max.'”

There probably won’t be more “Sopranos” on the way for Plaza to binge: Following the “Many Saints of Newark” prequel film, series creator David Chase revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that HBO executives approached him about creating “another series of ‘Sopranos’ from the time the movie ends until the time the series begins” to bridge the gap between the early 1970s and 1998. But HBO exec Casey Bloys said in 2022 that Chase doesn’t have interest in revisiting the series.

Michael Gandolfini, the son of late “Sopranos” lead star James Gandolfini, portrayed the younger version of Tony Soprano in the film.

However, “The Sopranos” and “The White Lotus” star Imperioli is confirmed to be starring in a new feature with “Sopranos” creator David Chase, which the duo co-wrote. Fellow “Sopranos” alum Steve Schirripa, who co-hosts viral podcast “Talking Sopranos” with Imperioli, will also star. Imperioli teased that the film is a “mystery project.” While there is not a studio publicly attached, Chase has an overall five-year deal with WarnerMedia.