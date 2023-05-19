×
Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’ Suspends Production Due to Strike

The film, written and directed by Ansari, is set to star Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.
Aziz Ansari at the "Buried Alive" premiere
Aziz Ansari
Corbis via Getty Images
Aziz Ansari’s “Good Fortune” has been hit with some bad luck.

The Lionsgate film, which is set to star Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, has halted production due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

A representative of the film shared with IndieWire that principal photography on “Good Fortune” intends to resume at a later date. The “Good Fortune” script was completed prior to the WGA strike, which has led to the shelving of “Stranger Things,” “The Penguin,” “The Last of Us,” and more high-profile productions.

“Good Fortune” is being billed as Ansari’s feature directorial debut after his “Being Mortal” production fell in limbo as of April 2022 amid actor Bill Murray’s sexual misconduct allegations on the set of the Searchlight Pictures film. Murray has claimed the investigation stemmed from a miscommunication. Seth Rogen is also attached to star in “Being Mortal,” in addition to “Good Fortune.”

“Good Fortune” was announced in April 2023. While the plot remains under wraps, production was slated to start principal photography in Los Angeles in May, with Lionsgate aiming to launch sales at Cannes.

Ansari also produces “Good Fortune” along with Anthony Katagas (“12 Years a Slave”) and “Master of None” co-creator and showrunner Alan Yang. “Good Fortune” is overseen by Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey. Dan Freedman, Phil Strina, John Biondo, and Matt Leonetti also helped negotiate the deal for Lionsgate.

