Bella Ramsey Worries Pedro Pascal’s ‘Daddy’ Status Has ‘Gone Too Far’

Bella Ramsey wants to check in on their onscreen father figure, Pedro Pascal.

Ramsey, whose real-life friendship with Pascal has become a viral sensation and helped skyrocket Pascal’s “daddy” fandom, shared with Vanity Fair that they are “worried” whether or not Pascal is still having fun being the Internet’s thirst trap.

“I very much played into it at the beginning, but now I’m worried it’s gone too far,” Ramsey, who uses they/them pronouns, said. “I don’t know whether he’s still loving it; I need to ask him.”

They added, “He’s a global phenomenon as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular.”

Pascal addressed the “daddy” phenomenon during a recent roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Yeah, I am having fun with it,” he said. “[The daddy thing] seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie [in ‘The Last of Us’]. These are daddy parts. That’s what it is.”

Later in the interview, Pascal opened up about ongoing fan encounters since his breakout role in “Game of Thrones,” where his character died with his eyes being gouged out.

“I remember, earlier on, because of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the way my character died — speaking of touching — people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” the “Mandalorian” star said. “And at first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I’d let them! And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

The “daddy-ness” of Pascal has been an ongoing joke throughout 2023. Pascal said on the red carpet for “The Last of Us” that he is “your cool, slutty daddy” and even had a daddy-off with pal Oscar Isaac, saying that “daddy is a state of mind.”

And Pascal is capitalizing on his fan-fueled badge of daddy-ness to deepen his highbrow career with queer Western short film “Strange Way of Life,” directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

“It could have been anything that he asked me to do, and I would have done it without question,” Pascal said of working with the auteur. “He absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, color, culture, rebellion, and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking, and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style.”