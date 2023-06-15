‘Billions’ Ending with Season 7 Sets Showtime Up for ‘Trillions’ and Zillions and Kajillions of Spinoffs

“Billions” has signed its final check.

The Showtime series will conclude after seven seasons, as announced by the network. The final season is set to premiere August 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime before making its on-air debut Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Original lead star Damian Lewis will return as fan-favorite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod for the final installment of the Showtime tentpole series, which co-stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff. “Billions” is created by executive producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien, along with Andrew Ross Sorkin. Beth Schacter serves as showrunner and executive producer.

“‘Billions’ has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

But here’s the deal. “Billions” is only ending so that a bunch of spinoffs can be set up to take its place.

The drama has spurred a cinematic universe with several projects in development, as confirmed earlier this year. Spin-offs “Millions” and “Trillions” are set to be executive produced by “Billions” showrunners Koppelman and Levien, with Paul Schiff also executive producing the latest franchise installments.

“Millions” will focus on finance up-and-comers in Wall Street, with “Trillions” being a “soapier” series centered on the uber-wealthy, per a Wall Street Journal report. IndieWire confirmed that a third “Billions” series spin-off will be set in Miami, focused on crypto-currency. A rumored fourth show is believed to be centered in the London finance world. Talk about a hit show paying dividends.

The official synopsis for the 12-episode final season reads: In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.

Returning stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins are confirmed to reprise their respective roles.

And “Billions” isn’t the only centerpiece series ending in the Paramount conglomerate. Tentpole show “Yellowstone” will conclude after its upcoming fifth season, with Matthew McConaughey attached to star in a sequel show produced by creator Taylor Sheridan.