×
Read Next: Samuel L. Jackson Is ‘Still Trying to Figure Out’ Why He’s Never Been in a ‘Black Panther’ Movie
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Bradley Cooper Sets Next Movie to Direct After ‘Maestro’ — a Team-Up with Buddy Will Arnett

"Is This Thing On?" is in development at Searchlight and will be produced by and star both Cooper and Arnett.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett pose at the opening night after party for the new play "Goodnight, Oscar" on Broadway at Bryant Park Grill on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett pose at the opening night after party for the new play "Goodnight, Oscar" on Broadway at Bryant Park Grill on April 24, 2023 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Share

Bradley Cooper has found his next project to direct after his upcoming Leonard Bernstein project “Maestro,” and it’s a team-up with someone near and dear to his heart, his buddy Will Arnett.

Cooper is attached to direct “Is This Thing On?,” and both Cooper and Arnett will also star in and produce the film that has a script written by Arnett and Mark Chappell (“See How They Run”), an individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire. The film is currently in development at Searchlight and is described as a dark comedy, though plot details are being kept under wraps.

Arnett and Chappell did the first draft of the script, and Cooper is expected to do a pass on the script once the writers strike has concluded.

Cooper will produce “Is This Thing On?” under his Lea Pictures banner, and Arnett and Kris Thykier will also produce. John Bishop is the executive producer on the project.

Cooper and Arnett have been close for the past 20 years, when the two shared an apartment building early in their careers. But their bonds go deeper than that, as Cooper appeared on the 100th episode of Arnett’s podcast “SmartLess” back in 2022 and revealed that Arnett helped Cooper through substance abuse issues that helped change his life and career.

Cooper’s “Maestro,” his follow-up project to “A Star Is Born” (2018), figures to be a major Oscar contender when it’s released later this year by Netflix. Cooper also recently was a major part of “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” when he reprised his voice role as Rocket Raccoon.

Arnett is producing Peacock’s upcoming series “Twisted Metal,” which premieres in July, and he will co-star in Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins”, also for Searchlight Pictures.

Cooper is represented by Range Media Partners. Arnett is represented by CAA, Artists First, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Deadline first reported the news.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Bill Cosby Faces New Lawsuit by Nine Women Alleging Sexual Assault
Bill Cosby Faces New Lawsuit by Nine Women Alleging Sexual Assault
Kid Cudi Recruits Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray for Return of Moon Man’s Landing Festival
rollingstone
Kid Cudi Recruits Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray for Return of Moon Man’s Landing Festival
Walt Disney’s Los Feliz Mansion For Rent At A Cool $40,000 Per Month
Walt Disney’s Los Feliz Mansion For Rent At A Cool $40,000 Per Month
The Wonder Years Recap: Phoebe Robinson and Tituss Burgess Drop by the Season 2 Premiere — Grade It!
The Wonder Years Recap: Phoebe Robinson and Tituss Burgess Drop by the Season 2 Premiere — Grade It!
Global Golf Business Likely Valued at More Than $10 Billion
Global Golf Business Likely Valued at More Than $10 Billion
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad