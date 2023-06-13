Brian Cox Hasn’t Seen Most of ‘Succession’: ‘It’s Bad Enough Doing It’

Brian Cox might be the one person who wasn’t glued to their TV while “Succession” was airing.

The acclaimed actor — who portrayed aging media mogul Logan Roy throughout the Emmy-winning HBO series — revealed that he hasn’t watched much of the show during a conversation with Emily Blunt for Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

“I don’t see very many of them, to be honest with you,” Cox said. “It’s bad enough doing it, without having to watch it.”

Cox confirmed that he has still not seen the shocking Logan Roy death sequence in Episode 3 of the final season.

“I actually pretend that he’s not dead, that he just disappeared,” he said. “I never watched that, by the way. I haven’t seen that episode.”

The actor continued, “I prefer the doing of it. Because once you’ve done it, it’s up to the audience to make their decision. And especially playing somebody like Logan; he’s so misunderstood. They just see this anger and rage.”

Cox added that the “first thing” he asked “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong was whether or not his character loves his children, who were portrayed by Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin.

“He said, ‘Yeah, he really loves his children.’ It’s about trying to reclaim that love,” Cox said. “You will always remember them when they’re little. He remembers their awkwardness and their sweetness. And then he finally has to admit, ‘I love you, but you’re not serious people.'”

He explained, “That’s the problem with children. Children are always endlessly disappointed in their parents. And it’s not just the Roys. I mean, my eldest is 52, and he still sometimes gives me a hard time.”

Cox recently penned a tribute to the cast and crew of “Succession,” calling the series the “greatest work experience” of his career. The actor additionally confirmed that he did not leave set even after his character was killed off, and even showed up for the funeral scene, despite not being present for Logan Roy’s actual death scene onboard a private jet.

“I was never there. I wasn’t there at all,” Cox said. “They decided, well, they didn’t want to do that. I mean, they had this idea, you know, I think it’s a phone and an ear. I think that’s all you see, isn’t it?”