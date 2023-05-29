Brian Cox Calls ‘Succession’ the ‘Greatest Work Experience’ of His Career

Brian Cox has never been afraid to tell you what he really thinks.

The outspoken “Succession” star has frequently found himself in headlines for his unfiltered comments about everything from Jeremy Strong’s Method acting to former President Donald Trump. But while he’s best known for his curmudgeonly rants, the actor is more than capable of dolling out sincere praise when it’s merited.

In a post on his personal Instagram account on Monday, Cox officially said farewell to “Succession.” Though Logan Roy has been deceased for the past seven episodes, Cox made a final appearance as the late media mogul in Sunday’s series finale. Now that the experience is officially over, Cox reflected on what Jesse Armstrong’s HBO series meant to him.

“We have now come to the end,” Cox wrote. “And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on its way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart.”

Despite his occasional complaints, Cox’s commitment to the quality of the show never wavered. Even after his character was killed off, he went out of his way to appear on set during the funeral scene just to prevent fans and paparazzi from speculating about his death.

“I mean, I did actually turn up for the funeral,” Cox said in a recent interview. “On my funeral day, they were going to do a scene with me, a fake scene with me at the church, so, just to throw people off the scent. But they were running out of time, it was very difficult shooting in that church, and there was a lot of stuff that they had to cover. And the one thing they didn’t need to do was to have a fake scene with Logan Roy that wouldn’t even be in the show, anyway. So, I was on my way to do the scene, to go up to the church, I can’t remember where the church was, uptown, and what happened was, I was about to do that, and then they called me and said, ‘You don’t need to come in now.’ And I said, I do. And they said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘I’m coming in.’ They said, ‘Yeah, but we’re not doing the scene.’ I said, ‘Look, I’m coming in, because I know there’s going to be a whole lot of paparazzi there, and they’re going to be wondering what that funeral is. I am coming in.’”