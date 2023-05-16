×
Cannes Juror Brie Larson May Not See Johnny Depp-Starring ‘Jeanne du Barry’

The film opens the 2023 Cannes Film Festival out of competition — meaning, as a juror, Larson is not required to see it anyway.
Brie Larson at the Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held on April 23, 2023
Brie Larson
Variety via Getty Images
Brie Larson is steering clear of discussing Cannes opening night filmJeanne du Barry.”

The vocal member of the #MeToo and Times Up movements serves on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival jury, but sidestepped whether or not she will be viewing the opening night film starring Johnny Depp.

“You’re asking me that?” Larson said during the press conference, as “Jeanne du Barry” is out of competition and therefore not a requirement for jury members. “I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically.”

The “Fast X” actress added, “You’ll see, I guess, if I will see it. And I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do.”

Larson noted that this year’s festival is her “first time here” and she would be open to Cannes including superhero films like her own “Captain Marvel” franchise some day.

“I only know my perspective, and I’ve never curated a film festival,” the Oscar winner said. “I take the same level of preparation and care […] whatever the budget. A film is a film. This is my first time here. I’m sure the movies will have a wide range in scope, and that’s what makes this festival so special.”

Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux recently stood by the inclusion of controversial film “Jeanne du Barry,” especially on the heels of writer/director/star Maïwenn confirming assault allegations after being accused of attacking a French journalist.

“I don’t know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S.,” Fremaux said. “To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it’s the freedom of thinking, and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework.”

Fremaux said earlier this year, “I don’t see Maïwenn’s film as a controversial choice at all, because if Johnny Depp had been banned from working it would have been different, but that’s not the case. We only know one thing, it’s the justice system and I think he won the legal case. But the movie isn’t about Johnny Depp.”

Depp won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, alleging he lost out on work following her abuse accusations. Fans of Heard have since started the #CannesYouNot social media campaign calling out the festival for “supporting abusers for 76 years.” French actress Adèle Haenel slammed the French film industry for protecting “sexual aggressors.”

Reporting by Eric Kohn.

