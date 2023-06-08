Bryan Cranston Plans to Stop Acting and Move to France in 2026

Bryan Cranston is breaking out of Hollywood.

The “Breaking Bad” icon announced his plan to retire in 2026 and relocate to France. Cranston told British GQ that he will shut down his production company, Moonshot Entertainment, and put a pause on acting for at least six months. That’s also when Cranston will be 70 years old.

“I want to have that experience. I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts,” Cranston said. “It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop.”

He added, “It’s about taking a chance. I’m used to that feeling of not knowing.”

Cranston began his acting career in 1980 and has appeared in over 167 projects. The “Your Honor” star noted that he wants to spend more time with his wife Robin Dearden, especially since she has had to “pivot” her life around his roles.

“I want to change the paradigm once again,” Cranston said. “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Cranston next stars in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” and recently starred in TV’s “Your Honor” and reprised his role as “Breaking Bad” lead Walter White in “Better Call Saul.”

Cranston recently addressed the long hoped-for “Malcolm in the Middle” movie, saying he would sign on to reprise his role of suburban dad Hal only if it was a “great idea.”

“It’s a possibility,” Cranston said in February 2023, adding that he spoke with series creator Linwood Boomer last year about a possible movie. “He said he would think about it, and he got his writers together. If they can come up with a great idea, a legitimate idea, then he’ll pursue it. But if not, then nah. I don’t need a job. I’ve got plenty of jobs. I don’t need it, but I’d want it if it was a great idea.”