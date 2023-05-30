×
Channing Tatum Fears the Future of Streamers: ‘Less Good Storytelling and a Lot More Product’

"There will be less good storytelling and a lot more product out there," the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" star said.
Channing Tatum at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party
Channing Tatum fears that the golden era of content has already had its last dance.

The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star spoke out on the rise of streaming platforms and the subsequent decline in quality content in a new interview with Forbes.

“The movie industry is just changing so much,” Tatum said. “It’s a different era now and it’s just getting crazier with the streamers. I do fear a little for the storytelling of it all. I think there will be less good storytelling and a lot more product out there.”

Tatum reflected on 2015 film “Magic Mike XXL” being driven by the bottom line more than the movie itself.

“We made ‘Magic Mike 2 ‘for $12 million dollars and they spent $60-$70 million dollars to sell it. So, we’re spending exponentially more money to sell a movie than actually make the thing for you. That should be the other way around,” Tatum said. “We could be spending the money on the thing that the viewer is actually going to get to see and now it’s just who can create the most noise to break through the cataclysmic wave of content coming out every single day.”

The “Pussy Island” actor confirmed that his upcoming “Ghost” remake will instead be focused on the level of storytelling worthy of revisiting the beloved film, saying, “‘Ghost’ is really getting somewhere we can really be proud of and really want to go make.”

Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino recently spoke out against streamers like Netflix for greenlighting big-budget films that “don’t exist in the zeitgeist.”

“I mean, and I’m not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie and $50 million on the next movie for them,” Tarantino said at 2023 Cannes. “I don’t know what any of those movies are. I’ve never seen them. Have you? I haven’t ever talked to Ryan Reynolds’ agent, but his agent is like, ‘Well, it cost $50 million.’ Well, good for him that he’s making so much money. But those movies don’t exist in the zeitgeist. It’s almost like they don’t even exist.”

