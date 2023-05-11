Charlize Theron Vows to ‘F*ck Anybody Up’ Who Is Anti-Drag Amid ‘Incredibly Stupid’ Bans

Charlize Theron thinks anyone who opposes drag is a monster.

The “Monster” Oscar winner and “Fast X” star participated in a “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon alongside Elizabeth Banks, Jesse Eisenberg, Billy Eichner, Sarah Silverman, Adam Lambert, Marcia Gay Harden, and more LGBTQ+ allies. Theron vowed to “fuck anybody up” who is against drag queens in response to proposed bills in states like Tennessee, Kentucky, and Montana banning public drag performances.

“We love you, queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you,” Theron said in a video. “I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys. There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen.”

Theron continued, “If you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person. Please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should. All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!”

Opposition to drag bans has become an increasingly popular topic in Hollywood. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick recently shared their support in a viral TikTok video with the caption, “Drag bans are bad karma.”

“Drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help,” the video stated. “Tap the link in my bio to shop the #SixDegreesOfKB campaign supporting the @aclu Drag Defense Fund in the nationwide effort to protect creative expression or make a gift.” The couple also wore matching t-shirts reading: “Drag is an art and drag is a right.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Kerri Colby — who was the first trans woman on the cast — and Bosco exclusively reflected in an IndieWire interview on what the reality competition series means in this current political climate.

“Everything has an evolution, just like how so many of us found who we are by finding our drag persona,” Colby said to IndieWire’s Jude Dry. “Especially coming out of the pandemic…I think it was only the appropriate decision to have such a trans-inclusive cast…because drag and the LGBTQ experience is a progressive state of the human race, but with a show that represents it and is the stamp of queer approval.”

Bosco added, “With drag in particular transness comes up all the time. It’s a very organic part of the sport, a lot of self-discovery goes into drag. And for a lot of us, we find our transitions through our art. And I’m really, really happy that our season got to showcase that and we got to be a part of that.”