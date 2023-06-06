Chris Hemsworth Thinks Tarantino and Scorsese Probably ‘Won’t Work with’ Him After Marvel Comments



Chris Hemsworth is calling out his own marketability to auteurs Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino following their comments slamming the MCU.

Hemsworth, who may have made his final Marvel turn in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” addressed the respective statements from Scorsese and Tarantino on the cinematic merits of Marvel movies.

“That’s super depressing when I hear that,” Hemsworth told British GQ. “There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

Hemsworth continued, “I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas. Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know. I don’t love when we start scrutinizing each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is.”

He clarified, “I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic. I don’t think any of us have the answer, but we’re trying.”

Hemsworth admitted that Taika Waititi’s “Love and Thunder” may have become “too silly” of a film as it received mixed reviews.

“I think we just had too much fun,” the “Extraction” star said. “It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective. I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

He added, “It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good.’ I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

Hemsworth said in November 2022 that he is looking to “close the book” on playing Thor.

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” he shared. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.”

Hemsworth noted that he also is not looking to work with any “mad genius” directors moving forward.

“I’m just at the point of my life where I’m meeting with different directors and [people say] ‘Oh yeah, look, he’s a mad genius. He’s mad, but he’s a genius and he’ll make great films,’” Hemsworth said. “I’m like, ‘Is that who I want to spend my days with?’ Four months, five months of shooting and then you’ve got press and possible reshoots and so on.”