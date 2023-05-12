Christopher Abbott Won’t Be Revisiting Charlie from ‘Girls’ Anytime Soon

Christopher Abbott is done with “Girls,” even if the beloved show follows the six seasons and a movie track.

The “Sanctuary” actor exclusively told IndieWire that he will not be reprising his iconic role of Charlie in the HBO series created by Lena Dunham at any point, not even for a charity table read.

“No, I don’t think so,” Abbott said.

The “Black Bear” star appeared in the first two seasons of “Girls” as Marnie’s (Allison Williams) college boyfriend before Abbott exited ahead of Season 3. He returned for one episode in Season 5. “Girls” concluded in 2017 after six seasons.

Dunham teased a possible “Girls” reboot down the line in January 2022 during the groundbreaking show’s 10-year anniversary.

“We all recognize it’s not time yet,” Dunham said. “I want it to be at a moment when the characters’ lives have really changed. Right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren [Adam Driver].”

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Dunham “engaged in informal talks with HBO about getting the gang back together for an older and wiser version of the quintessential millennial series.”

But Abbott won’t be around even if “Girls” grows up.

The actor added to IndieWire about his career next steps, “For me, I just want to work on things that I want to do, if I want to expand myself or work with certain people. The format in which it comes is not as important, whether it’s a film, TV, or theater. I’m lucky enough where I have director friends and they ask me to do things.”

Abbott appears in Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room” opposite Tom Holland and will lead the Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ “Orpheus Descending” later this year. He also had a one-episode appearance on “Poor Things” co-star Ramy Youssef’s eponymous Hulu series.

“I love doing plays. I’m doing one in the fall that I’m looking forward to,” Abbott said. “For ‘Crowded Room,’ I was friends with quite a few of the directors on that so I just jumped in because it was a time period and type of part I hadn’t done before. Ramy I knew and was friends with and he just asked me to do that one-off episode, and I was like, ‘Well I’ve never played an elf, so there’s that.’ I’m just checking things off the list.”