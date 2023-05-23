Christopher Abbott Rhapsodizes About Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Wild,’ ‘Magical’ Sets for ‘Poor Things’

Christopher Abbott is in awe of Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” despite having little screen time.

Abbott, who co-stars in the female-led spin on the Frankenstein myth alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, and “Sanctuary” collaborator Margaret Qualley, told The Hollywood Reporter that the teaser trailer for the upcoming film left him stunned.

“I loved it,” Abbott said of collaborating with director Lanthimos. “First of all, the set design was incredible. You can see in the teaser how wild it looks, and while it didn’t look exactly like that, I was sort of amazed by how magical the actual sets felt and how detailed they were. When I saw the teaser as well, it was even more vivid and wild than it felt on set. So it just sort of doubled itself, and it looks incredible.”

“Poor Things” centers on the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

The film is based on Scottish author Alasdair Gray’s novel about a woman who drowns herself to escape her abusive husband and is resurrected with the brain of her unborn child. The film is written by “The Great” showrunner Tony McNamara, who also penned Lanthimos’ last film “The Favourite.”

While Abbott’s role has been kept under wraps, he called it a “coincidence” that “Sanctuary,” his other film alongside “Poor Things” co-star Qualley, was released prior to “Poor Things.”

Abbott told IndieWire that he didn’t “really have anything to do together” with Qualley on Lanthimos’ set, with no overlapping “Poor Things” scene.

“We were in Budapest at the same time,” Abbott said, to which Qualley replied, “‘Poor Things,’ I’m like in for two seconds. I haven’t seen it, but I’m excited to see everything Chris does in that movie.”

Qualley will also appear in Lanthimos’ “AND” with fellow “Poor Things” actors Stone and Dafoe, as well as Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, and Joe Alwyn.