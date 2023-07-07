Cillian Murphy Didn’t Join ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Dinners Because ‘His Brain Was Just Too Full,’ Says Matt Damon

Matt Damon is crediting “Oppenheimer” co-star Cillian Murphy for staying sane during production on the Christopher Nolan period piece epic.

Murphy portrays scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer who led the Manhattan Project during WWII and ultimately created the atomic bomb.

“His brain was just too full,” Damon told People magazine of Murphy’s dedication to the role, noting that the “Batman Begins” alum couldn’t join the ensemble cast’s dinners due to the weight of the role. Damon, who plays U.S. Army lieutenant general Leslie Groves, previously called Murphy’s performance a “marathon” masterclass in acting.

Fellow co-star Emily Blunt, who portrays Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty, added, “The sheer volume of what [Murphy] had to take on and shoulder is so monumental. Of course, he didn’t want to come and have dinner with us.”

Murphy told People, “You know that when you have those big roles, that responsibility, you feel it’s kind of overwhelming.”

The actor formerly admitted that he was “desperate” to lead a Nolan film after collaborating with the director across 20 years in films ranging from the “Dark Knight” trilogy to “Inception” and “Dunkirk.”

“We have this long-standing understanding and trust and shorthand and respect. It felt like the right time to take on a bigger responsibility,” Murphy said earlier this year. “I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part. But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him.”

