‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Asks for Leniency for Drug Dealer Over Michael K. Williams’ Death

David Simon is speaking out over “The Wire” star Michael K. Williams’ death two years since his passing.

Williams, who played queer drug dealer Omar Little in the acclaimed series, died at age 54 of a drug overdose in September 2021. Four men were later arrested in February 2022 and charged with selling the fentanyl-laced heroin that allegedly led to Williams’ death.

“The Wire” co-creator Simon wrote Manhattan judge Ronnie Abrams a three-page letter to grant leniency to one defendant, Carlos Macci, who is 71 years old. Per The New York Times, Simon’s letter was part of the filing on behalf of Macci from his attorney, Benjamin Zeman. Macci, along with the three other defendants, has pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing narcotics. The Manhattan probation office recommended a sentence of 10 years.

However, “The Wire” showrunner Simon is stating that Macci is not to blame for Williams’ death.

“What happened to Mike is a grievous tragedy,” Simon wrote. “But I know that Michael would look upon the undone and desolate life of Mr. Macci and know two things with certainty: First, that it was Michael who bears the fuller responsibility for what happened. No possible good can come from incarcerating a 71-year-old soul, largely illiterate, who has himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction…as someone caught up in the diaspora of addiction himself.”

Simon added that Williams was “one of the finest actors with whom I have had the honor to collaborate and one of the most thoughtful, gracious and charitable souls I could ever call a friend.”

“I never failed to see him take responsibility for himself and his decisions,” Simon continued, adding that Williams’ activism against mass incarceration and the drug war “convinces me that he would want me to write this letter.”

“The Wire” ran for five seasons on HBO. After the third season aired, Williams shared his own drug addiction with a producer.

“Then, to stay at work — which was, in fact, a stabilizing influence in his life — he readily agreed to let us help him address his drug use, going so far as to seek the constant companionship of a crew member whose job was to assure some distance between Mike and temptation,” Simon said.

“The Wire” ended in 2008. Williams, a five-time Emmy nominee, marked one of his final roles in “Lovecraft Country.”