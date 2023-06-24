Directors Guild Ratifies AMPTP Deal, Officially Averts Strike

The Directors Guild of America has formally ratified the new collective bargaining agreement that its leaders struck with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on June 4. The deal, which passed with the support of 87% of DGA members, officially ensures that the guild will not join Hollywood’s writers in striking this summer.

The three-year deal included a 76% increase in foreign streaming residuals for projects produced for the largest studios and streaming platforms. Other highlights included increased parental leave benefits and language stating that artificial intelligence is “not a person” and cannot replace directors on film and television projects.

“I’m proud to report that DGA members have joined together to ratify a new contract that will allow every Director, Assistant Director, Unit Production Manager, Associate Director and Stage Manager to share in the success of what we create,” guild president Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement. “Our new contract secures gains on wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity and creative rights that build for the future and impact every category of member in our Guild. The strength of our new contract is a testament to our Negotiations Committee Chair Jon Avnet, Negotiations Co-chairs Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland, National Executive Director Russell Hollander and our outstanding professional staff.”

While some industry observers initially viewed the deal as a blow to solidarity with the striking writers — and the actors who may soon join them if SAG-AFTRA is unable to reach its own agreement — Glatter made it clear that the DGA still stands with fellow creatives on strike.

“I also want to acknowledge that the DGA didn’t bargain in a vacuum. We stand united with writers, actors and all crew members in our shared fight to move our industry forward,” she said. “We support the actors who are in negotiations and the writers who remain on strike, and we will stand with the IA and Teamsters when they negotiate their agreement next year. We won’t be satisfied until we all have fair contracts that reward us for our creative work — we must create a vibrant, sustainable industry that fairly values us all.”