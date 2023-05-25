Elizabeth Olsen’s Advice for Actors New to Marvel: ‘Just Give Them One’ Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has learned a new superhero trait: saying no.

The “WandaVision” actress revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that her advice to fellow stars looking to join the MCU would be to only sign a contract for one movie to start. Olsen has played Marvel’s Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, for eight years and counting.

“I’ve had some people ask about it,” Olsen told Josh Horowitz about actors asking for MCU advice, adding, “Just give them one.”

Olsen continued, “I think that way you have more control over…If you, let’s say, ‘Oh my God, this is the most fun I’ve ever had and I love this character so much, I want to do it again,’ you now have more creative control for the next one.”

She joked, “Don’t tell [David] Galluzzi that. [He’s] business affairs at Marvel.”

Olsen told IndieWire that she was at first hesitant to lead Disney+ “Avengers” spinoff series “WandaVision,” a tentpole show for the then-budding streamer.

“It felt scary to say yes to doing a TV show with these characters, and then putting it on an app that didn’t [yet] exist,” Olsen said. “It didn’t feel like a safe place.”

Olsen reflected, however, “I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do with the character — and characters, like with Vision (Paul Bettany). There was a growth there that I couldn’t have predicted.”

The “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” actress previously addressed feeling “frustrated” over her personal MCU contractural obligations when trying to balance the blockbusters with indie films.

“I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it,” Olsen said. “It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member. And this is me being the most honest.”