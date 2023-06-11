×
Elizabeth Olsen Doesn’t Miss Playing Scarlet Witch: ‘I’m Not Calling Kevin Feige Every Day with Ideas’

 “If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made," Olsen said.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Olsen
Getty Images
In the nine years since Elizabeth Olsen first appeared as Scarlet Witch in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” the actress has gradually become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest stars. From playing key roles in tentpole films like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” to launching Marvel’s TV empire with “WandaVision,” Olsen has been a constant presence in the MCU.

But the actress doesn’t have any future Marvel appearances lined up — and she’s okay with that. In a conversation with Meghann Fahy as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Olsen reflected on her decade-spanning run in the MCU. While she had positive things to say about the experience, she told Fahy that she isn’t dying to suit up again anytime soon.

“No, I don’t,” Olsen said when asked if she misses playing Scarlet Witch. “I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do. I think ‘WandaVision’ was a really surprising opportunity.”

Olsen made it clear that she is creatively satisfied with her Marvel movies and enjoyed working with the studio — but she’s also enjoying the break.

 “If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made,” she said. “And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all.”

It appears that Olsen is practicing what she preaches. The “WandaVision” star has recently spoken about the importance of finding a balance between superhero and non-superhero movies. When she was asked to offer advice for young actors being courted by Marvel, Olsen suggested that they avoid locking themselves into multi-film contracts right off the bat.

“Just give them one,” she said.  “I think that way you have more control over…If you, let’s say, ‘Oh my God, this is the most fun I’ve ever had and I love this character so much, I want to do it again,’ you now have more creative control for the next one.”

