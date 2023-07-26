Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ Lands November Release and Unveils Synopsis

The next film from “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell will open in theaters late this November, Amazon Studios and MGM announced Tuesday.

The film starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi will open in limited release on November 24 followed by an expansion theatrically on December 1 as distributed by MGM.

We also got a first plot description for the film, which is described as “a wicked tale of privilege and desire” and is categorized as a drama, comedy, suspense, and arthouse project.

Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten, according to the official synopsis.

Keoghan and Elordi lead a cast that also includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver. Fennell wrote and directed the film and also produces alongside Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie. The film is an Amazon Studios and MGM production along with MRC Film and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment.

“Saltburn” was a no-show on both the Toronto and Venice lineups, which suggests it could be making a bow at Telluride, though that lineup won’t be unveiled until Labor Day.

2020’s “Promising Young Woman,” Fennell’s directorial debut, won her an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and also earned a nomination for Best Actress for star Carey Mulligan and Fennell additional nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. The film blended genre elements of crime and romance about a young woman traumatized by her friend’s past sexual assault, which leads her to a calculated revenge plan against the men and enablers responsible for the crime.

The film’s theatrical release arrives at a time when several 2023 movies are being delayed as a result of the actors strike, with performers unable to promote their work released through major studios. That led Amazon and MGM to delay the release of the Zendaya film “Challengers,” which was meant to open the Venice Film Festival in September. Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” from Searchlight Pictures was also delayed until December (but kept its fall festival premiere) as a result of the strike.