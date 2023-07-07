×
‘Euphoria’ Star Dominic Fike Reveals He Was Almost Fired for Drug Use During Filming

"I almost, you know, got kicked off the show," Fike said of the Sam Levinson-created HBO series.
Dominic Fike in HBO's "Euphoria"
"Euphoria"
Eddy Chen / HBO
Dominic Fike is opening up about his drug use during HBO’s Emmy-winning series “Euphoria.”

During an Apple Music interview, Fike admitted to being high on drugs for most of the show, despite HBO and showrunner Sam Levinson hiring a “sober coach” for him that “did not work.”

“I was so fucked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad,” Fike said, noting that he filmed most scenes that made it into the final cut while high. “I was reprimanded for it. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show. They were like, ‘Bro, you cannot be doing this.'” 

However, producers “had to” use Fike’s scenes while under the influence.

“I was a drug addict and coming on to a show that’s, you know, mainly about drugs, is very difficult,” he said. “That’s entertainment dude. They give you a bunch of money and they’re like, ‘Yeah, figure it out bud. Sink or swim.'”

Fike played Elliot in Season 2 of “Euphoria,” a new friend of Rue’s (Zendaya) who enabled her drug use, in part contributing to her character undergoing an intervention midway through the season. Fike is primarily a singer/songwriter when not appearing on the show.

Fike’s co-star Angus Cloud has allegedly had similar substance abuse battles on set. Cloud’s former talent manager Diomi Cordero alleged in a Twitter thread that Cloud relapsed on the set of “Euphoria” Season 2 while alleging HBO paid for Cloud’s rehab treatment and had an “on-set sober companion.” HBO has not commented on the allegations.

“Euphoria” is expected to return for a third season, slated to be released in 2025, though production has not yet begun due to the strike.

