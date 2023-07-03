Ezra Miller Claims They Have Been ‘Unjustly and Directly Targeted’ Amid Abuse Allegations

Ezra Miller is addressing the multiple abuse claims against them.

The “Flash” actor, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, took to Instagram to react to the lifting of a temporary harassment order in the Massachusetts Greenfield District Court. Miller was accused of abusing a then-12-year-old non-binary child; the harassment order was filed by Shannon Guin in June 2022, but no criminal charges were filed against Miller.

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted,” Miller wrote in response to the harassment order being lifted. “I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive action.”

Miller continued, “Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families, and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”

The star added, “I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story to hold themselves to a higher standard and take time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks.”

Miller shared they are doing their “best” to “preserve their own wellness” while working to “reverse the collateral damage” of the accusations.

Miller’s lawyer, Marissa Elkins, additionally shared a statement.

“Frustratingly for Ezra, Guin lodged her false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues, and was unable to come to court to defend themself against the spurious claims made by this individual,” Elkins wrote. “Had Ezra been able to appear in court last year and share the truth about their very limited interactions with Ms. Guin, I am confident the original order would have never been issued.”

A similar harassment order against Miller was filed by the parents of non-binary teen Tokata Iron Eyes in North Dakota. The parents later withdrew the request and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court dismissed the harassment order.

Amid the numerous allegations against Miller, Warner Bros. Discovery stood by the DCU star. “The Flash” release date was never going to be derailed, according to director Andy Muschietti, and Miller will not be recast in an impending sequel.

Miller issued an apology statement in 2022 and announced they were seeking mental health treatment. The actor later thanked the Warner Bros. Discovery team for treating them with “grace” during the past two years, specifically crediting the “dynamic duo” DC co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn “for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and bringing this moment of action to fruition.”