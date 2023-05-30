×
Read Next: ‘Lots of Dismemberment’: Animating Gizmo’s Origin Story in ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Ezra Miller Won’t Be Recast in Potential ‘Flash’ Sequel, Says Director: They ‘Excelled’ in the Role

Despite "The Flash" star's multiple arrests, Miller "was made" to portray the superhero in the franchise, according to director Andy Muschietti.
"The Flash"
"The Flash"
Warner Bros.
Share

Ezra Miller will not be cast out of the DCU in a multiverse loophole, according to “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti.

Miller, who has faced multiple arrests and allegations of cult-like behavior and grooming, leads upcoming DC tentpole film “The Flash,” which co-stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck and opens the door to various actors portraying the same characters in different iterations. While “The Flash” has already received outstanding first reaction reviews, calls for Miller’s casting to be reexamined have plagued the film due to the non-binary star’s troubled public profile.

Yet director Muschietti assured that if a sequel to “The Flash” is greenlit, Miller will continue in the lead role. “If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Muschietti said during “The Discourse” podcast (via The Playlist). “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it.”

Muschietti continued, “And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Producer Barbara Muschietti also shared, “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Miller’s “The Flash” co-star Michael Shannon called working with the actor a “lovely” experience, saying earlier this year that Miller was a “very kind” scene partner.

“It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others,” Shannon said. “Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it’s warranted, it’s still a horrible situation.”

Miller issued a statement in August 2022 apologizing for their actions and announcing they were seeking mental health treatment. Warner Bros.’ DC Studios co-head Peter Safran shared in January 2023 that Miller was “completely committed to their recovery” and that the studio was “fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Jeremy Strong Spontaneously Tried to Jump Into the River While Filming Last ‘Succession’ Scene: I Think Kendall ‘Wanted to Die’
Jeremy Strong Spontaneously Tried to Jump Into the River While Filming Last ‘Succession’ Scene: I Think Kendall ‘Wanted to Die’
We Wouldn’t Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man
rollingstone
We Wouldn’t Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man
Queen Music Catalog Could Soon Sell For $1B – Report
Queen Music Catalog Could Soon Sell For $1B – Report
TVLine Items: Succession Ends on High Note, Ms. Pat Show Renewed and More
TVLine Items: Succession Ends on High Note, Ms. Pat Show Renewed and More
Favre Argues Sharpe Barbs Differ From Carlson and Maddow Chatter
Favre Argues Sharpe Barbs Differ From Carlson and Maddow Chatter
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad