Ezra Miller Won’t Be Recast in Potential ‘Flash’ Sequel, Says Director: They ‘Excelled’ in the Role

Ezra Miller will not be cast out of the DCU in a multiverse loophole, according to “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti.

Miller, who has faced multiple arrests and allegations of cult-like behavior and grooming, leads upcoming DC tentpole film “The Flash,” which co-stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck and opens the door to various actors portraying the same characters in different iterations. While “The Flash” has already received outstanding first reaction reviews, calls for Miller’s casting to be reexamined have plagued the film due to the non-binary star’s troubled public profile.

Yet director Muschietti assured that if a sequel to “The Flash” is greenlit, Miller will continue in the lead role. “If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Muschietti said during “The Discourse” podcast (via The Playlist). “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it.”

Muschietti continued, “And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Producer Barbara Muschietti also shared, “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Miller’s “The Flash” co-star Michael Shannon called working with the actor a “lovely” experience, saying earlier this year that Miller was a “very kind” scene partner.

“It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others,” Shannon said. “Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it’s warranted, it’s still a horrible situation.”

Miller issued a statement in August 2022 apologizing for their actions and announcing they were seeking mental health treatment. Warner Bros.’ DC Studios co-head Peter Safran shared in January 2023 that Miller was “completely committed to their recovery” and that the studio was “fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now.”