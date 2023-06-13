×
Ezra Miller Thanks James Gunn and Peter Safran for Showing 'Grace and Discernment' Amid Allegations at 'The Flash' Premiere
Ezra Miller Thanks James Gunn and Peter Safran for Showing ‘Grace and Discernment’ Amid Allegations at ‘The Flash’ Premiere

The non-binary actor appreciates sympathy that the Warner Bros. leadership showed during their mental health crises.
Ezra Miller at "The Flash" premiere
WireImage/Getty
Ezra Miller opened up about how DC Studios co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn took “care” of them as the actor dealt with mental health crises in the run-up to “The Flash” opening in theaters.

Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, faced multiple arrests and allegations of inappropriate behavior that cast a shadow over the rollout of the DC movie. Calls for Miller’s casting to be reexamined have plagued the film, which is directed by Andy Muschietti and co-stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their iterations of Batman.

During the film’s premiere on June 12, Miller thanked the Warner Bros. Discovery team for treating them with “grace” during the past two years. “Justice League” director Zack Snyder, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, and Warner Bros. film group CEO Mike DeLuca were among those credited by Miller.

The actor went on to thank the “dynamic duo” Safran and Gunn “for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and bringing this moment of action to fruition.”

Miller went on to thank “the thousands of artists and workers who made this movie, everybody who supported us in our lives and in the world. And everybody who supported me in my life and in the world along this decade long trying and very beautiful peregrination.”

Despite entering the DC job with a mandate to overhaul the brand, Safran previously stood by Miller when asked about the actor in January 2023.

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery, and we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now,” Safran said. “When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path forward is. Right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. In our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.”

Miller issued an apology statement last year, opening up about enduring a “time of intense crisis” that led to their erratic behavior — which included allegations of child neglect and running a cult, as well as choking a woman in Iceland.

“The Flash” director Muschietti recently stated that Warner Bros. Discovery “never” hesitated on the theatrical rollout of the film.

“We have a lot of empathy in general for people who need help, and especially in mental health issues,” he said of Miller. “That’s why they are taking the necessary steps to deal with their recovery, and we support them in that.”

Muschietti also teased a “Flash” sequel with Miller continuing in the lead role. “It feels like the character was made for them,” he said. “They are absolutely supreme.”

