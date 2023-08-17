‘Fargo’ Season 5 First Look: Jon Hamm and Joe Keery Are a Father-Son Duo Hunting Juno Temple

“Fargo” is bloody back.

The fifth installment of the award-winning anthology limited series introduces a new cast of characters for the latest crime mystery, created by Noah Hawley. “Fargo” Season 5 centers on Dorothy “Dot” Lyon (Juno Temple), a Midwestern housewife with a mysterious past who is now on the run from law enforcement.

Enter local North Dakota sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) who also moonlights as a rancher, preacher, and constitutional lawman. Along with his son Gator (Joe Keery) and drifter Ole Munch (Sam Spruell), Roy seeks out Dot, who has kept her husband Wayne (David Rysdahl) and mother-in-law Lorraine (Jennifer Jason Leigh) in the dark. Of course, it doesn’t help that Lorraine is the CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country and has always been suspicious of Dot’s intentions.

Add in Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr (Lamorne Morris), and Lorraine realizes her family’s legacy might be at stake. She calls in her legal counsel (Dave Foley) to help Dot evade law enforcement, regardless of the crimes she’s committed.

The series is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019. Showrunner/writer/director Hawley leads the creative team with his production company 26 Keys. Warren Littlefield and his production company, The Littlefield Company, also serve as executive producer along with Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and “Fargo” film writer-directors Joel and Ethan Coen.

The series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio. The series is internationally distributed by Amazon and MGM Studios Distribution.

Past iterations of “Fargo” have starred Chris Rock, Kristen Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, and Timothy Olyphant. The IndieWire review for Season 4, which was set in the 1950s, called the series the “bleakest” installment yet. “‘Year Four’ emphasizes the burden placed on future generations to fix the mistakes of the past, while acknowledging that such an ask may be impossible to fulfill,” the review reads. “But as ‘Fargo’ reminds us, it’s always been like this. So we have to keep trying.”

“Fargo” premieres November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will be streaming the next day on Hulu. Check out the first look photos below.

“FARGO” — Season 5 — Pictured: Sam Spruell as Ole Munch. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

“FARGO” — Season 5 — Pictured: Richa Moorjani as Indira Olmstead. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

“FARGO” — Season 5 — Pictured: Lamorne Morris as Witt Farr. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

“FARGO” — Season 5 — Pictured: Joe Keery as Gator Tillman. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

“FARGO” — Season 5 — Pictured: Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon. CR: Michelle Faye/FX Michelle Faye

“FARGO” — Season 5 — Pictured: Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

“FARGO” — Season 5 — Pictured: David Rysdahl as Wayne Lyon. CR: Michelle Faye/FX