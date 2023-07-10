Greta Gerwig Approached Timothée Chalamet for a ‘Barbie’ Cameo He Had to Pass on

Greta Gerwig is musing on what might have been in Barbie Land.

The “Barbie” writer-director revealed that both Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan were asked to make “specialty cameos” in the ensemble film, led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Gerwig channeled her mom-ergy when discussing working again with the “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” actors.

“Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because [Saoirse] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it’s brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo,” Gerwig told CinemaBlend. “I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much.”

She added, “But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Gerwig wrote and directed “Lady Bird” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019), which both starred Oscar nominees Ronan and Chalamet.

Ronan previously told People that she was “gutted” to not be in “Barbie.” “I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there,” Ronan said. “There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn’t do it. I have texted Margot and Greta and I’m like, ‘If you’re doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?'”

Meanwhile, Chalamet will be showing off his singing chops outside of “Barbie” with musical “Wonka” and Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.” He will this fall also be seen in “Dune: Part Two” from “Barbie” studio Warner Bros.

