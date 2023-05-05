‘Hacks’ Co-Creator Confirms Season 3 Is Halted Due to WGA Strike: ‘We Are Devastated’

“Hacks” Season 3 production has been paused due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The Emmy-winning HBO Max comedy series is halting in solidarity with the strike, which began May 2. Deadline first reported that the show, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will not continue filming without showrunners and creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky on set. Per WGA rules, union members cannot provide writing services, including script revisions, while a strike is going on.

“We are devastated to not be with our incredible crew and cast right now, but there was no other option here,” co-creator and executive producer Statsky tweeted. “Writing happens at every stage of the process – production and post included. It’s what makes shows and movies good. It’s what makes them possible.”

IndieWire has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

Production of Season 3 of “Hacks” began in November 2022 and was briefly paused in February 2023 as lead star Smart underwent heart surgery. The second season debuted in May 2022. “We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend,” HBO Max and Universal TV said in a joint statement at the time. “HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes.”

While the strike has not affected some upcoming consecutive seasons of fan-favorite shows, “Saturday Night Live” and late-night talk shows have canceled upcoming episodes. Drew Barrymore exited hosting live awards show MTV Movie & TV Awards set for Sunday, May 7.

However, select series are still continuing production amid the strike. Fellow HBO series “House of the Dragon” will keep filming Season 2 in the U.K. as sources told Variety that scripts were completed prior to the strike. Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is moving forward without showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The U.K.-based second season was estimated to have 18 days left of the big-budget production as of print.