Hari Nef Makes History at Mubi with a Hand-Picked Film Series You Can Stream Now

This Barbie is part film programmer.

Hari Nef makes history at Mubi with the Hand-Picked by Hari Nef curated series, the first of its kind for the streaming and distribution platform.

The “Barbie” and “And Just Like That” actress selected Todd Haynes’ “Safe” and “Velvet Goldmine,” Alex Ross Perry’s “Listen Up Philip,” the fashion documentary “Martin Margiela: In His Own Words,” Jean-Luc Godard’s “La Chinoise,” the coming-of-age day-in-the-life “The African Desperate,” Maurice Pialata’s “Loulou” with Isabelle Huppert, Robert Greene’s “Actress,” Shirley Clarke’s documentary “Portrait of Jason,” and cult classic “Center Stage” from the Mubi vault for the inaugural program.

Check out Nef’s full selection, ready to stream, here.

“I was thinking about what resonates with me in film, and it starts with ideas of spectacle, performance, and queerness,” Nef said in a press statement. “I love films about performers, and the confrontation that happens between a person, a camera or a stage of some kind. I like to think about what a person has been through, but also consider the historical moment they’re in and how this affects them.”

The “Idol” star continued, “Every story that I gravitate to is about people, mostly women, moving from a low to a high place or vice versa. They are motivated to seek out something different than what was prescribed to them in life. The bravery and self-knowledge it takes to do that is already complicated by who you are, where you’re from, and what point in history you’re living in. It’s about being an individual in an environment where that might not necessarily be honored.”

Nef previously reflected on her stage and screen career in an interview with The New York Times, admitting that she plays “a lot of bitches.”

“I’m no ingénue,” Nef said. “I write, and a lot of the bitches I’ve played are also writers, thinkers. Smart. ‘Bitch’ is often a fill-in for intelligent, for articulate, for opinionated, queer, not conventionally feminine or not conventionally beautiful. I think the ‘Barbie’ stuff happened because I didn’t play bitchy and I didn’t play dumb and I didn’t play plastic in the audition.”

Nef will soon be seen in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," opening July 21 from Warner Bros.