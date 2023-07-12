Harrison Ford Was Baffled by ‘Indiana Jones’ Costume at First: ‘What Am I Going to Do with a F*cking Whip?’

Harrison Ford didn’t feel like Indiana Jones was destined to be a style icon.

The Oscar winner admitted during a GQ video interview that the costume initially baffled him when he started on “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

“It was presented to me as an aspect of the character in the first film,” Ford said. “My questions about it were many.”

The “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” star continued, “Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn’t it hot here? Why am I carrying a whip? What am I going to do with a fucking whip? Am I going to whip people?”

However, the production team told Ford at the time that “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” despite being made in 1981, had to have an “evocation of time” and a “reflection of movies past” since it was set in 1936.

“I said OK, and that makes it my own,” Ford said, before showing off the presumed scars from when Indy’s fedora was rumored to be stapled to his head. A behind-the-scenes clip of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” seemed to show Ford attaching the hat to his forehead with a staple gun.

“I still have the…see it?” Ford explained now to GQ, adding, “You do what you need to do.”

Ford’s final turn as Indy was in this year’s “Dial of Destiny,” helmed by James Mangold.

“I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one,” Ford said, “And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before — they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be.”

Franchise creator and original director Steven Spielberg applauded Mangold’s vision for the final “Indiana Jones” film starring Ford during the recent Time 100 summit.

“It’s a really, really good ‘Indiana Jones’ film. I’m really proud of what Jim has done with it,” Spielberg said. “When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, ‘Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.’”