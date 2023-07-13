‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 to Continue Filming in England Despite Actors Strike

Three months after the Writers Guild of America strike shut down many of Hollywood’s biggest shows, SAG-AFTRA brought the rest of the American film and television industry to a screeching halt when it voted to authorize its own strike on Thursday. The concurrent strikes essentially render it impossible for studios to develop, film, or promote projects until new collective bargaining agreements are reached.

But for some American productions that film overseas, it will be business as usual on set. HBO plans to continue U.K. productions on Season 2 of “House of the Dragon” and Season 3 of “Industry,” as both shows have casts consisting of British actors who do not work under SAG-AFTRA contracts (via Deadline). Both shows operate the rules of the British acting union Equity, and British trade laws prevent them from striking in solidarity with international unions.

A joint statement issued by Equity and SAG-AFTRA encouraged actors working on equity shows to return to work, while expressing that the British union supports the American actors strike.

“SAG-AFTRA’s claim to the producers contains many critical elements for performers on their agreements,” the statement read. “The key elements of the claim are longstanding, shared fights for our unions –issues like pay and residual payments. But SAG-AFTRA, like Equity, is also bravely facing head-on existential questions on issues like Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the rise in virtual auditions and self-tapes. Securing fairness in pay, terms, and conditions is critical whether they be with traditional producers, or new global streamers, and with new modes of making and distributing work to a global audience.

The statement continued, “Equity stands full square behind our sister union in their claim, and the action their Board have agreed to take. Equity too is experiencing bullish engagers attempting to undermine its collectively bargained agreements. SAG-AFTRA has our total solidarity in this fight.

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 began filming in April, and cast members have hinted that production is expected to run through December. HBO had previously announced that the “Game of Thrones” prequel will return in 2024.

“’House of the Dragon’ has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera,” co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal said in a statement when production resumed. “All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”