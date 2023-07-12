How to Watch the 2023 Emmy Nominations Live Stream

The countdown until one of TV’s biggest nights is underway with the 2023 Emmy Awards nominations being announced today, July 12.

“Community” alum Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma will unveil the list of nominees during a live-streamed event on the official Emmys website. Starting at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, Brown and Scherma will announce the honorees for the 75th Emmy Awards. You can also stream the nominations presentation via YouTube below.

This year’s Emmys will take place Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the live awards show on Fox — though that date could ostensibly change in the event of a dual-union strike with SAG joining the WGA, where a SAG work stoppage would prohibit talent from participating in publicity activities and premieres — and red carpets. However, SAG-AFTRA hasn’t declared publicly the full restrictions for members during a strike. But Fox is reportedly on standby to reschedule the ceremony. SAG-AFTRA’s deadline for finalizing a new contract with the AMPTP remains July 12 at midnight PT despite now introducing a federal mediator in the process.

Television programs from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 are eligible to be nominated at the Emmys. The final seasons of long-beloved series like “Barry,” “Succession,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “The Other Two” are anticipated to be recognized. The first season of “The Bear” and new series “Poker Face,” plus Showtime’s beloved “Yellowjackets,” and Netflix’s limited series “Beef,” FX on Hulu’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Netflix’s “Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” and Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones and the Six” are additional frontrunners, as predicted by IndieWire’s Marcus Jones. Last year’s big drama winner “Succession” could repeat at this year’s Emmys for its universally acclaimed final season.

Highlights from last year’s Emmys included “Abbott Elementary,” “The White Lotus,” “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Squid Game” taking home major awards.