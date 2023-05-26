How to Stream the 2023 Cannes Film Awards Ceremony

As quickly as it began, another Cannes Film Festival is wrapping up. This year’s festival featured one of the most stacked Cannes lineups in years, with new films from the likes of Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, Jonathan Glazer, and Wim Wenders premiering alongside more popular fare like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and the first two episodes of HBO’s controversial new series “The Idol.”

With all the biggest premieres firmly in the rearview mirror other than Disney/Pixar’s out-of-competition “Elemental,” the time has almost come for the jury to hand out the festival’s awards — including the coveted Palme d’Or. Ruben Östlund, hot off his second Palme d’Or win for 2022’s “Triangle of Sadness” after winning for 2017’s “The Square,” served as this year’s jury president, overseeing a director-heavy jury that also includes “Titane” filmmaker Julie Ducournau along with Paul Dano and Brie Larson.

Cannes awards are famously unpredictable, so it’s anyone’s guess as to which films they’ll ultimately choose to honor. Many early predictions have Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall,” and Aki Kaurismaki’s “Fallen Leaves” as current frontrunners. But the late-breaking round of positive reviews for Wenders’ Tokyo-set drama “Perfect Days” could also make it a formidable contender — the 77-year-old director is a Cannes legend and his latest work is his best-reviewed film in years. The Wenders film is also being acquired by Neon, a Palme d’Or soothsayer after the distributor nabbed the top prize for “Triangle of Sadness,” “Titane,” and “Parasite” in recent years. Neon also has “Anatomy of a Fall” and Alice Rohrwacher’s “La Chimera” for North American distribution out of the Cannes competition.

Many have also hailed Anderson’s “Asteroid City” as a return to form for the idiosyncratic director after mixed reactions to “Isle of Dogs” and “The French Dispatch,” so there may be an opportunity for the indie film rock star to pick up his first major Cannes award.

Normally, the action at the Cannes awards ceremony is only visible to the people in the room. But this year, the ceremony is set to be live-streamed around the world for free. Anyone interested in watching the show can tune into the Brut America Facebook page when the ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, May 26, or 8:30 p.m. local time in France. Red carpet and press conference coverage will also be available on the official Cannes Film Festival YouTube channel. Anyone interested in up-to-the-minute coverage can also check out IndieWire’s forthcoming winners list and social media channels throughout the show.

We’ll update this story with embed of the live stream once it’s made public on Saturday.