How to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night is proceeding with an abbreviated format due to the WGA strike. Here's how to make sure you don't miss it.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Ariana DeBose performs onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Ariana DeBose performs onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards
Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro
The 76th annual Tony Awards are set to take place at the United Palace in New York City tonight, honoring the best plays and musicals from the 2022-2023 Broadway season. The event will mark the culmination of a star-studded year that saw the likes of Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Samuel L. Jackson, and Rachel Brosnahan treading the boards on the Great White Way.

Following her successful turn as the emcee of last year’s show, Ariana DeBose is returning to host a ceremony that will take on an alternative format due to the ongoing WGA strike. As the entire entertainment industry tries to navigate the complex politics of putting on award shows without crossing picket lines, the Tony Awards pledged to avoid using any scripted dialogue in its broadcast. That means that the traditional opening monologue will likely be skipped, and DeBose’s show is expected to lean more heavily on music than in past years. (Given the Oscar winner’s history of performing musical numbers at award shows, that restriction seems unlikely to be a problem.)

Per usual, show will feature live performances from all of the major musical nominees. Contenders for Best Musical that are set to perform include “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked” and “Some Like It Hot.” All four contenders for Best Revival of a Musical — “Camelot,” “Into the Woods,” “Parade” and “Sweeney Todd” — will also be performing.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action? The 2023 Tony Awards will be broadcast in their traditional slot on CBS on Sunday, June 11 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT. The show will also be available to stream live on Paramount+. A pre-show featuring the live presentation of Tony awards in several below-the-line categories will stream on Pluto TV beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Tony Awards will be the first major award show to air during the writers’ strike, and the show’s outcome could serve as either a blueprint or a cautionary tale for the upcoming Emmy season. To read all of IndieWire’s predictions about the current state of the Emmy race, click here.

