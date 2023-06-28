Idris Elba Says Bond Casting Rumors Led to ‘Disgusting’ Backlash: ‘It Became About Race’

Idris Elba is opening up about the “off-putting” backlash to the decade-long rumor that he will play James Bond.

Elba, who has even been fan-cast as 007 by fellow actors like Tom Hanks, admitted during the “SmartLess” podcast that he found it to be a “huge compliment” until discussions over his race tainted it.

“The truth is, I was super complimented for a long time about this. I was like, ‘This is crazy!’ James Bond,” Elba said. “We’re all actors and we understand that role. It’s one of those coveted [roles]. Being asked to be James Bond was like, ‘Ok, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle’. That’s one of those things the whole world has a vote in.”

The “Hijack” star continued, “Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered. Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it.”

In September 2022, Elba clarified that it is “not a goal for my career” to portray Bond onscreen. “I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals,” the “Wire” alum said at the time. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond,’ and I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”

He added of being the first Black Bond, “I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be. And that — job done, because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the ‘alternative Bond.’ And as long as that alternative is existing, that’s great for the growth of fucking casting.”

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli confirmed Elba has been “part of the conversation” for casting but later revealed that the replacement for Daniel Craig’s Bond will be a younger actor in his 30s.