IndieWire Earns 6 Southern California Journalism Award Nominations, Including Best News Website

The Los Angeles Press Club released the nominees for its 60th annual award Southern California Journalism Awards on Friday, and IndieWire earned six nominations. Following its 2022 win for Best Website, Traditional News Organization, IndieWire’s entire staff was once again honored with a nomination for Website, News Organization Exclusive to the Internet. IndieWire writers also earned nominations for individual accolades in five categories.

“I’m so proud of our team,” said Dana Harris-Bridson, senior VP and editor in chief at IndieWire. “The nominations demonstrate the range, depth, and quality of the thoughtful work we produce across film and TV every day and we’re grateful for the honor.”

IndieWire’s Deputy TV Editor and TV Critic Ben Travers — who won in the Entertainment Commentary category last year — picked up a Criticism of TV nomination for his pieces “‘Atlanta’ Ends as Whatever Dream You Want It to Be,” “‘Yellowjackets Caps Off the Most Disturbing TV Season in Years — and One of the Best,” and “‘Tuca and Bertie,’ Stellar Animation, and Learning to Treat TV as a Single Screen Experience (Again).”

IndieWire Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson received a nomination in the Entertainment Commentary on TV/Film category for her essay “Warner Bros. and DC Should Ditch Ezra Miller as The Flash — Here’s Why.”

IndieWire’s Executive Managing Editor Christian Blauvelt and Associate Editor Jude Dry earned a nomination in the Obituary/Appreciation — Film/TV Personalities for their story “Anne Heche Was a Hollywood Radical — And Deserved More Credit for It.”

IndieWire’s Executive Editor, Crafts & Special Projects Chris O’Falt, Associate Craft Editor Sarah Shachat, and Zach Valenti were honored in the Entertainment Reporting category for their Filmmaker Toolkit Deep Dive podcast on HBO’s “Station Eleven.” The team also earned a Best Use of Sound nomination for their “Sound of the Matrix” episode.

The 2023 Southern California Journalism Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25.