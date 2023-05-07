×
Read Next: 'Guardians Vol. 3' Opens to Lower Box Office than Any Disney First-of-Summer Marvel Movie Ever
Jameela Jamil Canceled Her ‘You’ Season 4 Audition Because She Didn’t Want to Do Sex Scenes

"And then you f*cking came out and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing sex scenes anymore’," the actress told Penn Badgley. "And I was like, 'I didn’t even know that was a boundary that we could draw.'"
Jameela Jamil, Penn Badgeley in "You."
Getty Images/Courtesy Everett Collection/Netflix
Turns out Penn Badgley should have declared “You” Season 4 sex scene free a little sooner.

In a recent episode of the star’s podcast “Podcrushed,” “The Good Place” actor Jameela Jamil revealed (via Screen Rant) she was scheduled to audition for a supporting role in Season 4 of the hit Netflix series. Jamil told Badgley and his co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari that she made the last-minute decision to cancel her audition due to the fact that her character was described as “sexy,” and she had a hesitance to act in sex scenes on camera.

“I don’t do sex scenes. In fact, I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show. My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can’t,” Jamil said on the podcast.

Jamil did not reveal what character she was auditioning to play. Shortly after the season premiered on Netflix in February, Badgley, who plays obsessive stalker and murderer Joe in the series, revealed on his podcast that he requested not to perform sex scenes in the season, due to a desire to respect the “fidelity” of his marriage to singer Domino Kirke.

“And then you fucking came out and were like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing sex scenes anymore,'” Jamil told Badgley during their interview. “And I was like, ‘I didn’t even know that was a boundary that we could draw.’ But then I was like, I should have gone and done the fuking show.”

Speaking about the reasoning behind her decision not to perform sex scenes, Jamil said it stemmed from childhood sexual trauma and a general desire to protect herself and avoid objectification.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been someone who would have enjoyed objectifying myself, personally,” Jamil said. “But that’s also because I have so much deep, like, childhood sexual trauma stuff. So I think that was never in the cards for me. You know, I still wear the little skirt or the busty top, but like, occasionally. But generally, I feel quite protective of myself in that way.”

In spite of turning “You” Season 4 down, Jamil has kept busy, most recently starring in Disney+’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and Peacock’s “Bumper in Berlin,” along with a guest spot in January’s “Poker Face.” “You” has been renewed for a fifth season at Netflix, which will be its last.

