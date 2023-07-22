Jamie Foxx Addresses Fans for First Time Since Hospitalization in New Video

Jamie Foxx is finally ready to talk about his recent health scare.

The Oscar winner hasn’t made a public appearance since being hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication” in April, though his daughter revealed that he was released from the hospital in May. Since then, fans have patiently waited for a more concrete update on Foxx’s recovery process. Foxx remained in the public eye due to his role in “They Cloned Tyrone,” but he was unable to promote the Netflix film due to his condition.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on Friday night, Foxx opened up about his recent health struggles. The actor and musician thanked his fans for supporting him through his health scare and explained why he chose to keep a low profile.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” Foxx said. “I know a lot of people were waiting, wanting to hear updates. But, to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man. You know, I want you to see me laughing and having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through. And to be honest with you, my sister, Deidra Dixon, and my daughter, Corinne Marie, saved my life. So to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video.”

Foxx’s hospitalization halted production on “Back In Action,” the upcoming comedy he stars in alongside Cameron Diaz. But Foxx reassured fans that he’s healthy enough to return to work and complete the film.

“By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. People say what I got. Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working,” he said. “But I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work. So I want to thank the people who let me work. I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got. Man, you know, I know they talk about people crying on videos — you could do take two — but I’m not going to do a take two. This is what it is. And if you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears it’s because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I’ve got my legs underneath, so you’re going to see me out.”