Jamie Foxx Is Out of the Hospital Following Medical Complication

The "Back in Action" actor's daughter Corinne Foxx confirmed that the actor is "recuperating" after being hospitalized in April.
Jamie Foxx at the "Day Shift" premiere
FilmMagic/Getty
Jamie Foxx has been released from the hospital following a “medical complication” in April 2023.

The Oscar winner has been “out of the hospital for weeks” according to his daughter Corinne Foxx. During the production of Netflix’s “Back in Action” opposite Cameron Diaz, Foxx was hospitalized.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne wrote on Instagram April 12. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On May 12, Corinne shared on Instagram Stories, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Corinne teased, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Fox Entertainment announced that Nick Cannon would be taking over Foxx’s “Beat Shazam” hosting duties while the actor is on the mend. A statement was shared to Foxx’s Instagram account that same day on May 3, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed. Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”

Foxx is listed on IMDb as having 10 upcoming projects in the works in addition to “Back in Action,” with the “Strays” release date also being pushed back.

In April 2022, Foxx addressed his shelved directorial debut “All-Star Weekend,” which co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler, Jeremy Piven, and Eva Longoria. “All-Star Weekend” was filmed in 2016 and centers on two best friends who win tickets to the NBA All-Star game but their travel plans get derailed due to a group of outrageous (and race-swapped) characters.

“It’s been tough with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy,” Foxx told CinemaBlend at the time of the now potentially problematic comedy. “We’re trying to break open the sensitive corners where people go back to laughing again. We hope to keep them laughing and run them right into ‘All-Star Weekend’ because we were definitely going for it.”

