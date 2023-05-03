Jeff Bridges Would Abide a ‘Big Lebowski’ Sequel — If the Coens Make It

The Dude is down for a “Big Lebowski” sequel 25 years after its release.

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges told People he would be open to reprising his iconic role of The Dude for a follow-up film, so long as writer-directors Joel and Ethan Coen are involved.

“Oh God! If the brothers were involved, I certainly would,” Bridges said of returning to the 1998 comedy classic. “The brothers, they’re mysterious and full of surprises. You don’t know what they’re going to do, so since they’re surprising, I don’t think they’ll make a sequel. But like I say, they’re surprising, so maybe they’ll surprise me and make a sequel.”

“The Big Lebowski” also starred Ben Gazzara, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Sam Elliot, Tara Reid, John Turturro, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Bridges shared that he is in awe that it’s been over two decades since the film premiered. “That movie, I’m so proud to be a part of that movie. What a good one,” he said. “When you hear ‘Lebowski’ was 25 years ago, I say, ‘Come on, man. I can’t believe that.’ It feels like it was maybe five years ago, but 25? I can’t believe it.”

Bridges added, “Movies are kind of like your children — they put it all in perspective. They let you know how fast it’s going, because before you know it you’ve got a six-month-old, and then you turn around and she’s 16. Movies are kind of like that.”

While no “Lebowski” sequel plans have been set, John Turturro did revisit his Jesus Quintana character for the 2020 film “The Jesus Rolls,” which he wrote and directed. The film doubled as a “Lebowski” spinoff and a remake of the 1974 French movie “Going Places,” directed by Bertrand Blier.

Bridges most recently starred in the 2022 FX series “The Old Man” as a CIA operative. The acclaimed show received a second-season order last year. Bridges also revealed a lymphoma diagnosis in 2020 before announcing in 2021 that he’d gone into remission.