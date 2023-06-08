×
Read Next: Watch as Amazon Prime Video Jumps Into the Ad-Tier Frenzy
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Wes Anderson Would Not Let Jeff Goldblum Change One Word of ‘Grand Budapest’ Script

"He likes his material to be meticulously rendered," Goldblum said of Anderson.
Jeff Goldblum in "The Grand Budapest Hotel"
Jeff Goldblum in "The Grand Budapest Hotel"
Courtesy of Fox Searchlight
Share

According to Jeff Goldblum, everything about a Wes Anderson film is extremely specific.

The actor says that Anderson was adamant Goldblum did not change even one word of the script during takes on “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

“One thing is that he likes his material to be meticulously rendered,” Goldblum told The Guardian. “In ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel,’ I had a big speech. I had worked on it a lot, and changed a ‘the’ to an ‘and’ or an ‘and’ to a ‘the.’ I didn’t talk to him about it. After a couple of takes, he said, ‘I see that you’re changing that word.’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s not without thought. Here’s my thinking…’ He said, ‘Yes, I understand all that. Please keep it as it is written.'”

Goldblum continued, “He’s costumed you, the production design is wonderful, but everything is very specific. He loves actors and he’s very creative. But he’s very particularly Wes Anderson.”

The “Asteroid City” actor explained that he was “nervous and excited” on set and was “wanting to do my best and humbled by the opportunity to work with Wes Anderson, with whom I’ve been lucky to do a couple of other things.”

As Goldblum summed up, “The talented people are often the ones who are also very down to earth and put you at ease. He is so particular, individual and such a wondrously artful guy, his personality can take over…If Wes Anderson was directing and my character had to fold, cook, read maps and print stuff out, I’d spend extra hours after school, learning!”

Anderson recently said that filming “Asteroid City” amid the COVID-19 pandemic benefitted the space alien comedy.

“During the intense part of the COVID period, we were writing the script. I don’t think there would be a quarantine in the story if we weren’t experiencing it,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t deliberate. Writing is the most improvisational part of the whole process.”

He added, “The making of the movie during COVID protocols, it really suited us. It worked for us. I loved that we formed a troupe and stayed together and sat at a long table and had dinner.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Paul Walter Hauser Gets Frank About the Challenges of ‘Black Bird,’ Getting Sober and Why He Thought He Peaked with ‘Richard Jewell’
Paul Walter Hauser Gets Frank About the Challenges of ‘Black Bird,’ Getting Sober and Why He Thought He Peaked with ‘Richard Jewell’
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill Leaves Behind Blood-Soaked Legacy
rollingstone
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill Leaves Behind Blood-Soaked Legacy
‘Afflicted’ Subjects Drop Defamation Lawsuit Against Netflix; Alleged That Docuseries Painted Them As “Crazy Hypochondriacs” – Update
‘Afflicted’ Subjects Drop Defamation Lawsuit Against Netflix; Alleged That Docuseries Painted Them As “Crazy Hypochondriacs” – Update
Mare of Easttown: This News Out of HBO Does Not Bode Well for Season 2
Mare of Easttown: This News Out of HBO Does Not Bode Well for Season 2
NBC’s Bevacqua to Take Notre Dame AD Reins From Jack Swarbrick
NBC’s Bevacqua to Take Notre Dame AD Reins From Jack Swarbrick
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad