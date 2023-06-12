Jennifer Lawrence Is Done Trying to Direct: ‘It Just Looks So Hard’

Jennifer Lawrence is putting her past dreams of directing to the side.

The “No Hard Feelings” actress revealed during Good Morning America that she is not looking to helm a project anytime soon.

“You know, I used to think that [I wanted to direct], and now I’m just so tired,” the Oscar winner said. “And it just looks so hard.”

The “Winter’s Bone” breakout star was attached in 2015 to direct “Project Delirium,” based on the New Yorker article “Operation Delirium” published in 2012 about military doctors running experiments on soldiers during the Cold War. Lawrence previously revealed ambitions to direct since she was 16.

Now to GMA, Lawrence, who produces director Gene Stupnitsky’s “No Hard Feelings,” shared that she was hesitant to even jump back into working after welcoming her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, whom Stupnitsky actually introduced her to.

“I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn’t planning on working,” Lawrence said. “There is just once you start your family, it’s the greatest thing in the world. I’m just going to try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it.”

As a producer, the “Causeway” actress-producer noted, “It’s busy, but focused and streamlined. I don’t take on anything that I can’t personally read every draft of and give notes on.”

Plus, Lawrence credited “No Hard Feelings” co-star and “Dear Evan Hansen” actor Andrew Barth Feldman for completing the comedy casting. Without Feldman, Lawrence said the film could not have been made.

“We just wouldn’t have made the movie if we couldn’t find the right Percy,” she said, “and we auditioned some great actors. And it was just immediate. He’s so smart and cool and dialed. And he put off going to Harvard to do this movie, very Percy like.”

“No Hard Feelings” releases on June 23.