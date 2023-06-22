Jennifer Lawrence Is ‘Scared’ to Work with a Method Actor: ‘I Would Have No Idea How to Talk to Them’

Jennifer Lawrence is coming clean about an on-set fear: Dealing with Method actors.

The Oscar winner revealed during YouTube series “Hot Ones” that she would be “nervous” to work with a Method actor.

“I would be scared to work with somebody who’s Method because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Like, do I have to be in character?” Lawrence said. “That would just make me nervous. But I haven’t seen another process that I’ve been curious about, because you don’t really know about them all the time.”

Lawrence reflected on working with known Method actor Christian Bale on David O. Russell’s “American Hustle” and adjusting her own approach to acting.

“I had always been very on/off, on/off until I did ‘American Hustle’ when I worked with Christian Bale and I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew kind of started preparing, like it was going to be 10 seconds or whatever until action, he would start getting ready,” Lawrence recalled. “And then I saw that and I was like, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ And then I started to do that.”

The “No Hard Feelings” actress recently opened up about setting aside her desire for directing during this current state of her career. Lawrence was formerly attached to direct “Project Delirium” in 2015, based on the 2012 New Yorker article “Operation Delirium” about military doctors running experiments on soldiers during the Cold War.

“You know, I used to think that [I wanted to direct], and now I’m just so tired,” Lawrence said. “And it just looks so hard.”

She added, “There is just once you start your family, it’s the greatest thing in the world. I’m just going to try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it.”