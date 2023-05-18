Jeremy O. Harris Urges Warner Bros. CEO to ‘Make a Deal’ to End Strike and Save ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Production

Jeremy O. Harris is far from euphoric over the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The “Euphoria” producer shared during Variety and Kering’s Women in Motion panel at Cannes that showrunner Sam Levinson will not cross picket lines to push Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series into production amid the strike. Harris in turn urged Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to “come to that table” of negotiations.

“All I’ll say is Sam Levinson is not a scab,” Harris said. “He’s not a scab. David Zaslav, make a deal. That’s what I’ll say about Season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’ Make a deal, David. It’s easy. Just come to that table.”

“Euphoria” Season 3 was previously announced to go into production this year, with costume designer Heidi Bivens teasing a June 2023 start date during the “The Run Through with Vogue” podcast. Season 3 is also set to mark Emmy winner Zendaya’s directorial debut.

“You can’t talk about ‘Euphoria’ without talking about the ways Zendaya is such a leader there,” Harris said of the lead actress. “You see her and Sam sitting together and going through every scene in the script. She asks questions not only as a lead actress but also as a producer. What I learn every time I go to that set is that I can’t stop working really hard. I can’t rely on my charms or the way people perceive me.”

Tony-nominated “Slave Play” creator Harris teased that he is trying to greenlight a collaboration with Zendaya on Broadway, saying there “might be a play” in the works.

Harris added of Zendaya’s “Euphoria” co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow, “Sydney is such a special young person. Same with Maude. The ways in which these young women show up and are the hardest working people you’ve ever met in your life, it teaches me how to work better. They are very much about their craft. That’s so inspiring.”

Since debuting in June 2019, “Euphoria” has landed 25 Emmy nominations and nine Emmy wins. Zendaya has won twice for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, with Colman Domingo winning for Outstanding Guest Actor.

Meanwhile, “Euphoria” showrunner Levinson has “The Idol” debuting at Cannes.