×
Read Next: ‘Lots of Dismemberment’: Animating Gizmo’s Origin Story in ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Jeremy Strong’s Alternate ‘Succession’ Ending Is Even Darker: ‘I Didn’t Know I Was Gonna Do That’

Strong revealed during the post-episode podcast that he nearly showed a more definitive fate for Kendall Roy in the finale's final scene.
Succession Season 4 Episode 10 Kendall Jeremy Strong finale final shot
Jeremy Strong in "Succession"
Courtesy of HBO
Share

[Editor’s Note: The following story contains major spoilers for the series finale of “Succession.”]

Jeremy Strong almost dove into the Hudson River for the sake of playing Kendall Roy.

During the shocking “Succession” series finale, Kendall (Strong) is shown sitting in Battery Park facing the water after his sister Shiv (Sarah Snook) voted against him taking over as CEO, and subsequently agreeing to the sale of their family legacy conglomerate. Strong shared in a “Succession” exit interview with Vanity Fair that he was inspired by creator Jesse Armstrong’s admiration for poet John Berryman, who died by jumping into a frozen river.

“I tried to go into the water after we cut — I got up from that bench and went as fast as I could over the barrier and onto the pilings, and the actor playing [bodyguard] Colin (Scott Nicholson) raced over,” Strong told Vanity Fair. “I didn’t know I was gonna do that, and he didn’t know, but he raced over and stopped me. I don’t know whether in that moment I felt that Kendall just wanted to die — I think he did — or if he wanted to be saved by essentially a proxy of his father.”

He added, “To me, what happens at the board vote is an extinction level event for this character. There’s no coming back from that.”

The series instead ends with Kendall solemnly looking out over the water at sunset, subverting the motif of Kendall diving in the ocean during his previous successes at the Los Angeles Living+ presentation and in Barbados after his siblings agreed to anoint him the new “king” of Waystar Royco.

“It’s a much stronger ending philosophically, and has more integrity to what Jesse’s overall very bleak vision is of mankind — which is that fundamentally, people don’t really change,” Strong said. “They don’t do the spectacular, dramatic thing. Instead, there’s a kind of doom loop that we’re all stuck in, and Kendall is trapped in this sort of silent scream with Colin there as both a bodyguard and a jailer.”

Strong added if the suicide scene were to be shot, “My God, it would’ve been hard to do.But I think you even feel on a cellular level the intention or the longing to cross that threshold. The way [series creator Jesse Armstrong] leaves us with a kind of ambivalence stays true to his vision.”

Series finale director Mark Mylod told Variety that Strong was “just in the zone” during the final scene, making the “gravitational pull of the water on the character” evident.

“We reveal that Colin is behind him in this Banquo’s Ghost element, though I think that’s my allusion, not the script,” Mylod said. “Jeremy was certainly very keen to get down to the water’s edge. So we moved our action down there and then we hit what was, to me, a golden theme. We ran a 10-minute take with a 1,000 foot roll of film and just kept shooting. It was crazy cold — it was literally the coldest day of the year. The windchill was minus-something in Fahrenheit, and it was absolute purgatory to shoot. Jeremy initially was feeling nothing but cold.”

As for the would-be final scene, Mylod said, “There was a safety element, obviously, with Jeremy going into frigid water. The first thing to do was actually make sure he was safe. Once we got him back over the railing, we were able to safely continue with the moment because both actors were still in it.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Kate Beckinsale Praises Keanu Reeves for Helping Save Her From a Cannes Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘Absolute Legend’
Kate Beckinsale Praises Keanu Reeves for Helping Save Her From a Cannes Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘Absolute Legend’
We Wouldn’t Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man
rollingstone
We Wouldn’t Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain Officially Closes Today For Renovation After Criticism For Racist Stereotypes
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain Officially Closes Today For Renovation After Criticism For Racist Stereotypes
TVLine Items: Succession Ends on High Note, Ms. Pat Show Renewed and More
TVLine Items: Succession Ends on High Note, Ms. Pat Show Renewed and More
Favre Argues Sharpe Barbs Differ From Carlson and Maddow Chatter
Favre Argues Sharpe Barbs Differ From Carlson and Maddow Chatter
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad