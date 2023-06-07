Jodie Comer Stops Broadway’s ‘Prima Facie’ Mid-Performance While Struggling to Breathe Amid NYC Air Crisis

Jodie Comer is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the Tonys this weekend for her play “Prima Facie” currently on Broadway, but the actress had to leave a June 7 matinee performance due to worsening conditions in New York City’s air.

Eyewitnesses noted on Twitter that 10 minutes into the show at Broadway’s Golden Theatre, Comer said she couldn’t breathe and was helped offstage by a stage manager. The play eventually resumed with understudy Dani Arlington taking over for Comer.

Representatives for the play shared the following statement with IndieWire: “Today’s matinee of ‘Prima Facie’ was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The performance was set to start again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Ms. Comer in the role of Tessa.”

The play, about a criminal defense barrister whose views about the legal system are challenged when she is sexually assaulted by a colleague, is in its final 25 days of performances. Reps for the “Killing Eve” and “The Last Duel” actress could not immediately be reached for comment.

Comer commands the stage in a one-person performance that’s earned the actress raves. Written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin, the one-act played the West End with Comer in the lead in 2022 before coming to Broadway. “Prima Facie” ends July 2.

All five boroughs of New York City remain on a code red alert amid Canadian wildfires blowing smoke throughout the Northeast. Many residents are staying home as the air worsens. The WGA East canceled its planned picketing amid the ongoing strike today while the 400-some wildfires leave the city skyline hazy and yellow, the air smelling of burning smoke.

