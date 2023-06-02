×
Read Next: Camila Morrone Wanted Her ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Character to ‘Completely Explode’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

John Carpenter Returns to Directing with TV Series He Made from His Couch

"Suburban Screams" is Carpenter's first directorial project since a series of 2017 music videos and his 2010 film "The Ward."
John Carpenter at a 2017 performance
John Carpenter
Redferns/Getty
Share

John Carpenter is back in the director’s chair…or couch.

The legendary horror auteur revealed during the Texas Frightmare Weekend (via the Prague Reporter) that he remotely directed TV series “Suburban Screams,” which was filmed in Prague. However, Carpenter helmed the show from his home in Los Angeles.

“I just finished directing, remotely, a TV series called ‘Suburban Screams’ – ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams,'” Carpenter said. “It was filmed in Prague, and I sat on my couch and directed it. It was awesome.”

The upcoming “Suburban Screams” series marks his first directorial effort in over five years. Carpenter’s last film was 2010’s “The Ward.” In 2017, he released a series of remake music videos including “Escape from New York” and “Christine.”

During the panel discussion, Carpenter teased a sequel to “The Thing” and announced he is working on another Lost Themes studio album.

“I have been sworn to secrecy, OK, because there may be, I don’t know if there will be, there may be a ‘Thing 2,'” Carpenter said.

Sci-fi horror film “The Thing” premiered in 1982 and landed a 2011 remake.

Last year, Carpenter weighed in on remakes of his films in general.

“There are two kinds of remakes for me,” Carpenter said. “One is where I’m the originator of the material. I wrote the screenplay. Two: It was an assignment from the studio. ‘We want you to do this.’ If it’s an assignment from the studio, they don’t pay me when they do a remake. They own the material. If I’ve generated the screenplay, they have to pay me. That’s the kind of sequel I like. My movie exists. Make your own. You want to pay me a bunch of bucks, fine. Have a great time.”

Carpenter also addressed the presumed end of the “Halloween” franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis, a half-century after Carpenter’s 1978 “Halloween” film debuted.

“I really don’t care [about the franchise legacy],” he said. “The ‘Halloween’ movie I love the most is the one I made back in 1978, the one I directed. Others are other people’s visions. That’s the way it goes. That’s what happens when you give up. I didn’t want to direct sequels. I didn’t think there was story left. Boy, was I wrong, huh?”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Moneybagg Yo Talks New Mixtape, ‘Hard to Love,’ Entrepreneurship, and Making Lil Wayne Re-Do a Verse
Moneybagg Yo Talks New Mixtape, ‘Hard to Love,’ Entrepreneurship, and Making Lil Wayne Re-Do a Verse
Metro Boomin Flexes His Superpowers With The ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack
rollingstone
Metro Boomin Flexes His Superpowers With The ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack
Twitter Sees Two Key Ad-Related Executives Depart
Twitter Sees Two Key Ad-Related Executives Depart
TVLine Items: Katie Cassidy's Hallmark Debut, Renfield Hits Peacock and More
TVLine Items: Katie Cassidy's Hallmark Debut, Renfield Hits Peacock and More
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad