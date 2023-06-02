John Carpenter Returns to Directing with TV Series He Made from His Couch

John Carpenter is back in the director’s chair…or couch.

The legendary horror auteur revealed during the Texas Frightmare Weekend (via the Prague Reporter) that he remotely directed TV series “Suburban Screams,” which was filmed in Prague. However, Carpenter helmed the show from his home in Los Angeles.

“I just finished directing, remotely, a TV series called ‘Suburban Screams’ – ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams,'” Carpenter said. “It was filmed in Prague, and I sat on my couch and directed it. It was awesome.”

The upcoming “Suburban Screams” series marks his first directorial effort in over five years. Carpenter’s last film was 2010’s “The Ward.” In 2017, he released a series of remake music videos including “Escape from New York” and “Christine.”

During the panel discussion, Carpenter teased a sequel to “The Thing” and announced he is working on another Lost Themes studio album.

“I have been sworn to secrecy, OK, because there may be, I don’t know if there will be, there may be a ‘Thing 2,'” Carpenter said.

Sci-fi horror film “The Thing” premiered in 1982 and landed a 2011 remake.

Last year, Carpenter weighed in on remakes of his films in general.

“There are two kinds of remakes for me,” Carpenter said. “One is where I’m the originator of the material. I wrote the screenplay. Two: It was an assignment from the studio. ‘We want you to do this.’ If it’s an assignment from the studio, they don’t pay me when they do a remake. They own the material. If I’ve generated the screenplay, they have to pay me. That’s the kind of sequel I like. My movie exists. Make your own. You want to pay me a bunch of bucks, fine. Have a great time.”

Carpenter also addressed the presumed end of the “Halloween” franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis, a half-century after Carpenter’s 1978 “Halloween” film debuted.

“I really don’t care [about the franchise legacy],” he said. “The ‘Halloween’ movie I love the most is the one I made back in 1978, the one I directed. Others are other people’s visions. That’s the way it goes. That’s what happens when you give up. I didn’t want to direct sequels. I didn’t think there was story left. Boy, was I wrong, huh?”