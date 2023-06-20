Jonathan Majors Trial Date Set for August 3 After Actor Appeared in Court for First Time Today

Jonathan Majors appeared in a Manhattan courtroom this morning to hear the assault charges against him. The actor was arrested in New York City on March 25 after police responded to a 911 call from a lower Manhattan apartment where a female, apparently Majors’ girlfriend, had bruises on her head, neck, and finger.

The next day, Majors was arraigned on multiple counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. On April 27, the alleged victim was granted a restraining order against Majors.

His criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said, “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” She will represent him when the case goes to trial. It was announced during Majors’ court appearance June 20 that the trial will begin in Manhattan on August 3.

Since the charges were filed, Majors has been dropped by his publicity team, the Lede Company, and his management company, Entertainment 360.

He’s also been dropped by Protagonist Pictures’ adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel “The Man in My Basement,” from a Texas Rangers ad campaign, and a U.S. Army ad campaign featuring him has been paused. No word yet on Searchlight’s plans for his high-profile Sundance premiere “Magazine Dreams,” slated to release later this year. And no word on his future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he was intended to be the major villain anchoring the next two phases of films.