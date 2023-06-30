Jonathan Majors’ Lawyers Say ‘Method Acting’ Accounts for Alleged ‘Violent’ Behavior on ‘Magazine Dreams’ Set

Jonathan Majors is being accused of taking Method acting to the extreme.

The “Creed III” actor, who was arrested on March 25 for allegedly assaulting, strangling, and harassing a romantic partner, is now being accused of acting “violently” on the set of “Magazine Dreams” and abusing crew members on “Devotion.”

A Rolling Stone investigative report noted that Majors was “physically intimidating” a “Devotion” crew member by screaming at them. In the film, Majors portrays the U.S. Navy’s first Black aviator Jesse Brown.

For Sundance film “Magazine Dreams,” producers allegedly warned production members to stay away from Majors due to his “Method acting” techniques.

“I’ve heard of different Method actors and how their behavior is, but none of them are violent or rude toward their crew,” one production source said, noting that Majors was “was completely disrespectful and kind of violent toward everybody” and crew members were afraid they were “going to get hurt.”

Majors’ attorney Dustin Pusch issued a statement to IndieWire in response to the additional accusations.

“Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners…The allegations that Mr. Majors got physical with or physically intimidated anyone on any movie set are downright false,” Pusch said. “Everyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he employs an immersive Method acting style, and while that can be misconstrued as rudeness at times, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his kindness.”

Multiple other women in the Rolling Stone report who previously were romantically involved with Majors claimed he enlisted “emotional torture” and would get “filled with rage” to the point he needed to “hit something or punch something.”

For the March 2023 arrest, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry stated at the time, “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Majors’ accuser was granted a restraining order. The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor, whose Kang the Conqueror character was the crux of the next Marvel phase, has been dropped by his manager and PR teams as of April 2023.